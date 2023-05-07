Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday said that health welfare funds of police employees have been increased from 20 to 30 times.

In his video message, he said that revolutionary measures were being taken for health welfare of police employees, adding that at this time, more amount than in the past were being spent for health welfare of police officers and employees.

The IGP said that they were spending more than 1400 million rupees on the welfare of the Sipah through the income from various projects. He added this year more than 2000 million rupees would be obtained through better project investment and more funds would be spent for health welfare of police employees in the next year.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the welfare of police employees and their families, especially children, was our responsibility and concrete steps would be taken under comprehensive strategy. He said that the income from police petrol pumps, lands and other resources had been increased manifold due to better management and investment and the excess income was being used for the welfare of the police force and their families, he maintained.

The IGP said that under the health welfare policy, all the constables and their families were being screened step by step. From the screening results, it had been found that 5,000 employees were suffering from diseases which they did not know about, he added.

He said that these dangerous diseases were affecting heart, liver kidneys and other vital organs but now the department would treat all the employees suffering from these diseases before they become serious. Screening of employees' families and children would be started at the next stage, he informed.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to make Pakistan safer than before by ensuring easy delivery of justice to the people.

Furthermore, IG Punjab paid rich tribute to SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed on his 26th martyrdom anniversary. He said that brave and dutiful officers like SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed were the real heroes of Punjab Police. He said that SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed achieved a distinguished position during service with his professional acumen. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police would never forget the sacrifices of brave martyrs like SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed.

SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed was shot dead by unknown accused in the morning of 6 May 1997 in Gujranwala. After the martyrdom of SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed, Gujranwala Police Lines were named after him. Punjab Police Gujranwala marked the 26th martyrdom anniversary of SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed in a traditional manner and paid tribute to his services.