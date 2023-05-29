Steps being taken for welfare of policemen: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that steps were being taken for the health and welfare of the police force

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that steps were being taken for the health and welfare of the police force.

The process of health screening had been completed and now the vaccination was underway, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that he would increase funds for the best treatment of police employees and their families.

On the direction of IG Punjab, the welfare branch of the Central Police Office had issued funds of rupees 10.4 million for the treatment of 19 police employees suffering from diseases.

DIG Welfare and Finance Punjab Ghazi Salahuddin said that in the medical financial assistance meeting which was held on May 24, the applications sent from different districts were reviewed in detail and approval was given to release 10.4 million rupees for 19 cases.

According to the details, Lahore police driver constable Amir Hussain was given one million rupees for liver transplant, constable Inamullah was given one million rupees for son's bone marrow transplant.

Similarly, constables Kamran Iqbal and Farhan Ali were given about 3.6 million rupees for cochlear implant surgery of their daughters.

Constable Babar Israr was given Rs one million for the treatment of spinal and neuro disease, constable Muhammad Akram was also given one million rupees for the treatment of his daughter suffering from blood cancer, constable Muhammad Asif was given one million rupees for daughter's digital computerized programmable hearing aid.

DIG Welfare Punjab Ghazi Salahuddin said that apart from the above cases, more than 1.7 million rupees had been released for other cases sent from different districts.

He said that on the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, meetings of the Medical Financial Committee were being held regularly and the requests sent from different districts were being processed without delay.

In addition, IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar was continuing to meet with the officers and officials of different districts and in this regard, IG Punjab addressed Okara and Pakpattan police personnel, the police spokesman said.

From the rank of constable to inspector, 75 from Okara police and 10 from Pakpatan police were given cash award and certificates for maintaining law and order and crime control.

The IG Punjab in his address to the officers said that the Punjab Police performed excellent services under limited resources and extremely adverse conditions to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He reiterated, "Our brave police soldiers are facing multi-faceted challenges with great courage and bravery." The IG Punjab directed the force to take care of the self-respect of the citizens while on duty, treat the civilians with compassion and respect and make it a top priority.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that through better planning, more measures had been taken for the welfare of the force by increasing the income of the investment projects of the police, while an endowment fund had been established for the residence and welfare of the heirs of the martyrs before 2017.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that according to merit and seniority, the process of promotion of officers and personnel in all wings and units of the police was going on, as more promotions would be done this week.

The IG Punjab said that the best treatment of 2250 registered children under the special children project "Mere Phool" was ongoing, whereas Punjab Police would always be there by the side of its employees to solve the problems of these special children.

Addressing the officers, the IG Punjab asked them to perform the process of protecting the life and property of the citizens and eradicating crimes with more hard work and dedication than before.

Senior police officers including DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah also participated in the event.