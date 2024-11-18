Steps being taken for welfare of special people: ADC

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that steps are being taken on an emergency basis to include special people in the national mainstream in the light of the Punjab government's vision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that steps are being taken on an emergency basis to include special people in the national mainstream in the light of the Punjab government's vision.

Himmat cards have been distributed among special people and the process will continue in the future, he said at a meeting of District Welfare and Rehabilitation in the DC office. Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, CEO education Mujahid Alvi, DHO Dr. Ahmad Nasir, District Zakat Officer Muhammad Ashraf, DSO Iftikhar Gondal, DO Industries Abdul Qudoos, Labor Officer Zulqarnain Sahi and Member Committee Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman were also present on this occasion.

Muzaffar Mukhtar said that the distribution of wheelchairs, white cans and talking watches by non-governmental charitable organizations along with the Punjab government and social welfare department was ongoing. He said that special people were being encouraged at all levels and their problems were being solved rapidly and their registration is going on at the registration desk in the Social Welfare Department.