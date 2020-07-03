UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken To Achieve 7.5 Mln Cotton Bales Target In Punjab, Says Agriculture Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:36 PM

Steps being taken to achieve 7.5 mln cotton bales target in Punjab, says agriculture minister

Provincial minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial said that all possible resources were being utilized for achieving 7.5 million cotton bales target in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial said that all possible resources were being utilized for achieving 7.5 million cotton bales target in Punjab.

Provincial minister expressed these views while presiding over Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) meeting here on Friday.

He said that cooperation from all stakeholders was essential to get required results from cotton crop.

Langrial said that he himself, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed, Director Generals were paying urgent visits to cotton cultivated areas to review ongoing field activities.

He directed the officials to speed up field activities for guidance of cotton growers and strict monitoring to keep quality of fertilizers and pesticide sustainable in the market.

Agriculture minister also ordered to provide practical training to cotton growers about pest scouting and spray and timely provision of technical advisory committee's recommendations to growers.

The all stakeholders presented suggestions about cotton quality and its production enhancement during the meeting.

Minister assured implementation on suggestions put by the stakeholders.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Market Cotton All From Million

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

34 minutes ago

Babar seems to reach 10,000-run-benchmark after Yo ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Prioritizes Strengthening of Russian Politic ..

3 minutes ago

Japan Expresses Protest After Chinese Vessels Ente ..

3 minutes ago

Johnson Wants Higher Black Representation in UK Po ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Will Not Pay Attention to Western 'Concern ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.