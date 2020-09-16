Steps being taken to bridge digital divide between urban, rural areas: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said his ministry had been taking multiple steps to bridge digital divide between urban and rural areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said his ministry had been taking multiple steps to bridge digital divide between urban and rural areas.

The initiatives were meant to ensure betterment of the people, he said during his visit to Jazz Headquarters.

In a news release, he said the government was committed to ensure provision of broadband services across the country.

Amin said the network expansion was imperative for better connectivity, which would usher the country into new era of development.

The minister underlined the need for giving top priority to the betterment of customer service. The IT ministry would provide full support to the public welfare initiatives of the private sector, he added.

"Public welfare is among the top priorities of the present government," he remarked.

Amin stressed for public private partnership to ensure well-being of the country's people.

The minister also lauded the activities of Jazz, taken under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).