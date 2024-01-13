Steps Being Taken To Bring Transparency, Good Governance; Chairman MWMC
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal said that special measures were being taken to bring transparency and good governance in the Company's affairs.
He expressed these views while chairing board of Directors meeting along with Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer here Saturday. During the meeting, the progress on various operational matters including new machinery and manpower was reviewed.
The Board's Directors Syed Ibn Hussain, Barrister Sheikh Hasan Tariq, Muhammad Usman Khawaja, Muhammad Samiullah Khan were present in the meeting.
Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob briefed the Board members on various agenda items.
The Board of Directors also decided strict monitoring to improve the cleanliness operation.
Addressing the meeting, the Chairman MWMC said that the Board of Directors had provided a full mandate to the administration to improve the performance of the Company.
Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Rizwan Qadeer said that a comprehensive policy had been formulated for the welfare of the sanitation staff. He said that the Company's efficiency would be enhanced soon after addition of new machinery and manpower in cleanliness system soon.
Later, the Board also gave various approvals after detailed discussion on various agendas.
