Steps Being Taken To Combat Malaria In Koh-e-Suleman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 03:41 PM

Steps being taken to combat malaria in Koh-e-Suleman

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority of DG Khan is committed to ensuring quality medical services for citizens.

Responding to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehr Shahid Zaman Lak's guidance, proactive measures have been initiated to safeguard residents of Koh-e-Sulaiman from malaria, aiming to diagnose and treat malaria effectively.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Idris Laghari has furnished 2000 malaria kits. With the arrival of these kits, malaria testing is now offered free of cost across all hospitals within the Tehsil Tribal Area.

Notably, Dr Laghari has also urged Punjab Health Facilities Management Company's Manager Abid Ali to ensure comprehensive medical support and kit distribution to the tribal community.

This initiative underscores the district's dedication to public health and well-being.

