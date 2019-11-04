UrduPoint.com
Steps Being Taken To Control Price Hike: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:56 PM

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Monday said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to control price hike in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Monday said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to control price hike in the province.

Chairing a meeting at Commissioner Office here, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken severe notice on complaints regarding hoarding, overcharging, profiteering and artificial price hikes in daily use commodities.

He said the Chief Minister directed the ministers to make strenuous efforts to control the price hike. In this connection, strict action would also be taken against the hoarders and profiteers without any discrimination.

The minister said that price control magistrates had been activated and their performance would be monitored thoroughly.

He also directed the officers and staff of market committee to keep vigilant eye on demand and supply of daily use items.

He also directed the shopkeepers to display rate lists at conspicuous places and avoid from overcharging and profiteering, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javaid Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, City Police Officer Azhar Akram and others were also present in the meeting.

