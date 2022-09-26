UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Defer Recovery Of Agricultural Loans, Says Wassan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Monday said that providing relief to the farmers across Sindh was the first priority of Sindh government so that they could be able to sow crops of upcoming season.

Talking to media at Wassan House, he said that recent heavy rains, besides destroying standing crops, inflicted damages to 3,773,707 out of 4,070,614 acres cultivable land in the province. Wassan said steps were also being taken to defer recovery of agricultural loans. The Sindh government had formed committees to collect accurate data on the damages and those committees had started their survey from today (Monday), he informed.

