Steps being taken to develop rural areas of Balochistan: Chief Minister Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said practical measures were being taken to develop rural areas of the province in order to remove backwardness from the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said practical measures were being taken to develop rural areas of the province in order to remove backwardness from the areas.

He shared these views while visiting Paliri Nigour Sharif area of Gwadar.

He was accompanied by former caretaker Provincial Minister Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Gwadar chapter leader Mir Naveed Kalmati, Provincial Minister PHE Noor Muhammad Dummer, Adviser to CM Fisherie Haji Mir Akbar Askani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Rana Mathar Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretaries of Provincial Departments, Commissioner Makran, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon Fishermen Cooperative Society Vice Chairman Ashraf Iqbal and others.

Residents of the area greeted the Chief Minister and other guests.

On the occasion, Sheikh Ali expressed his happiness over the arrival of Chief Minister Jam Kamal at Paliri Nigour Sharif.

On this occasion, Mir Naveed Kalmati apprised the CM Balochistan about the problems of the people of Paliri Nigour Sharif area, the closure of Kantani border in the area, shortage of self-sufficient food items in the area, upgradation of water tanks, speeding up settlement of geological , provision of bulldozer hours for agricultural purpose and other issues.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said he was taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps in order to ensure good governance.