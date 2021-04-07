UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken To Develop Rural Areas Of Balochistan: Chief Minister Jam Kamal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:05 PM

Steps being taken to develop rural areas of Balochistan: Chief Minister Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said practical measures were being taken to develop rural areas of the province in order to remove backwardness from the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said practical measures were being taken to develop rural areas of the province in order to remove backwardness from the areas.

He shared these views while visiting Paliri Nigour Sharif area of Gwadar.

He was accompanied by former caretaker Provincial Minister Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Gwadar chapter leader Mir Naveed Kalmati, Provincial Minister PHE Noor Muhammad Dummer, Adviser to CM Fisherie Haji Mir Akbar Askani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Rana Mathar Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretaries of Provincial Departments, Commissioner Makran, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabeer Zarkoon Fishermen Cooperative Society Vice Chairman Ashraf Iqbal and others.

Residents of the area greeted the Chief Minister and other guests.

On the occasion, Sheikh Ali expressed his happiness over the arrival of Chief Minister Jam Kamal at Paliri Nigour Sharif.

On this occasion, Mir Naveed Kalmati apprised the CM Balochistan about the problems of the people of Paliri Nigour Sharif area, the closure of Kantani border in the area, shortage of self-sufficient food items in the area, upgradation of water tanks, speeding up settlement of geological , provision of bulldozer hours for agricultural purpose and other issues.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said he was taking all possible steps to provide basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps in order to ensure good governance.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Water Gwadar Border All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

36 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

3 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

6 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese business delegation discusses collaboratio ..

11 minutes ago

Italy's Ex-Prime Minister Berlusconi Hospitalized ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.