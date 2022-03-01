UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Empower Tribal People: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Steps being taken to empower tribal people: Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the KP government was taking pragmatic steps to empower the people of the merged districts

Addressing a Jirga at Orakzai Jirga Hall in Orakzai, he said that both the Prime Minister and KP CM sincerely want to give the best facilities in tribal districts.

He said that two colleges are being set up in Orakzai district which are in the final stages while the first women's college in Upper Orakzai would be set up this year.

Bangash further said that a medical and dental college and a cadet college would also be established in Orakzai on priority basis.

He expressed gratitude to people of Orakzai for giving him warm welcome, and said that he would get resolved the problems of the areas.

The Minister said that this year all the colleges in merged tribal districts would be converted to solar power to ensure uninterrupted power supply to educational institutions.

He said KP CM Mahmood Khan would provide 45 vehicles to 45 colleges of tribal districts, while under the microfinance loan, Rs 72 crore was given to the youth of the merged tribal districts and Rs 40 million to the youth of Orakzai alone.

On the occasion the Minister distributed books and bags to 35,000 students of the area.

