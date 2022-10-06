UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Enhance Per Acre Wheat Production

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Steps being taken to enhance per acre wheat production

Applications have been sought from farmers belonging to rain-fed and canal water areas to cultivate wheat on exhibiting plots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Applications have been sought from farmers belonging to rain-fed and canal water areas to cultivate wheat on exhibiting plots.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Thursday that this initiative had been taken under national programme aimed at boosting per acre production of wheat.

He said as per eligibility criteria, farmers belonging to canal water areas should posses 5 to 12.5 acres of land whereas farmers of rain-fed areas should have land up to 25 acres.

Successful candidates after balloting would be bound to cultivate the exhibiting plots as per the recommendations of the department, spokesman added.

The initiative was best method to encourage farmers and to promote wheat sowing, he maintained.

Terms and conditions were mentioned on the application form and the forms could be downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Spokesman said, "Last date for submission of the applications is October 20."

