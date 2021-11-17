Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WASA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Director Recovery Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Mansoor Khan on Wednesday said that about 150 major service stations out of 480 stations in the city have installed recycling plants as a step to save water from wastage.

Talking to APP here, he said that the total recovery of WASA was over Rs 50 million per month and every possible steps were being taken to enhance it.

He said that water was being wasted in washing vehicles at the service stations.The service station's owners were used to bound for installing recycling plants to save every drop of water from wastage, he added.

He said the remaining service stations which didn't install plants have been closed.

Mansoor informed that the WASA Multan has lowest tariff among five WASAs of the province as its tariff didn't enhanced after 2004.

Likewise, only 50 percent WASA consumers were paying bills regularly which was another reason of low recovery.

WASA is also facing 40 percent shortage of recovery staff which is creating hurdles in chasing recovery targets.

There was 65 percent sewerage and 35 percent drain system including 232,000 sewerage connections, 50,000 drain and 83,000 water supply connections in the city, he said.

He said that recovery teams were conducting raids for recovery of pending dues from defaulters including private housing colonies.

He urged the WASA consumers to pay their bills regularly to avert from any inconvenience.