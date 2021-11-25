Steps being taken to ensure fertilizers supply: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said all necessary administrative steps have been taken to ensure the supply of fertilizers at fixed rates adding that no one will be allowed to exploit the farmers.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister reaffirmed that the incumbent government safeguarded the rights of the farmers before and will continue to do so in future as well.

Every possible facility will be provided to the wheat cultivators, assured the chief minister.

He said that unjustified price increase in fertilizers especially DAP was not acceptable.

Usman Buzdar said that legal action was being taken against those who have artificially increased the prices of fertilizers.

He maintained that secretary agriculture and administrative officers were taking all necessary steps for stabilizing the prices of fertilizers.