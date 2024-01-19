Open Menu

Steps Being Taken To Ensure Gas Supply To Consumers Of Quetta: Naseer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Steps being taken to ensure gas supply to consumers of Quetta: Naseer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) In-charge of SSG Quetta Zone Haji Naseer Lehri on Thursday said that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure gas supply to all consumers of Quetta city in the winter season as it is colder than other cities.

He expressed these views while talking to the National Party (NP) candidate of PB-44 Haji Attah Muhammad Bangulzai called on him at his office.

Haji Naseer Lehri told Haji Attah Muhammad that gas pressure had been restored in Saryab and other areas at the request of him who had demanded gas issues in his constituency.

On this occasion, Haji Atta Muhammad Bangulzai, candidate of National Party District Quetta PB 44 thanked SSG Quetta Zone in-charge Haji Naseer Lehri for improving gas pressure to provide facilities to people in the area.

He said that the severity of the cold has increased in Quetta due to which common citizens were severely affected, for which he met the authorities to restore the gas supply of his constituency and the gas authorities restored the gas pressure. Engineer during the meeting. Khan Muhammad Baloch was also present.

