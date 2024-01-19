Steps Being Taken To Ensure Gas Supply To Consumers Of Quetta: Naseer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) In-charge of SSG Quetta Zone Haji Naseer Lehri on Thursday said that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure gas supply to all consumers of Quetta city in the winter season as it is colder than other cities.
He expressed these views while talking to the National Party (NP) candidate of PB-44 Haji Attah Muhammad Bangulzai called on him at his office.
Haji Naseer Lehri told Haji Attah Muhammad that gas pressure had been restored in Saryab and other areas at the request of him who had demanded gas issues in his constituency.
On this occasion, Haji Atta Muhammad Bangulzai, candidate of National Party District Quetta PB 44 thanked SSG Quetta Zone in-charge Haji Naseer Lehri for improving gas pressure to provide facilities to people in the area.
He said that the severity of the cold has increased in Quetta due to which common citizens were severely affected, for which he met the authorities to restore the gas supply of his constituency and the gas authorities restored the gas pressure. Engineer during the meeting. Khan Muhammad Baloch was also present.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Probationer assistant commissioners meet CM20 minutes ago
-
SHO among 3 cops named in FIR on illegally confining a man30 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Mardan, Chakdara40 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Mushaira titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” held at PAC50 minutes ago
-
IGP assures support to martyrs' families50 minutes ago
-
Jilani speaks with Iranian FM; expresses Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran based on trust50 minutes ago
-
Karachi youth STEM learning festival in full swing50 minutes ago
-
Canals desilting under way50 minutes ago
-
3 laborers died due to electrocution in Rawalpindi60 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice AJK High Court approves 3 circuit benches for hearing cases60 minutes ago
-
IHC restrains trial court from testifying witnesses in marriage case60 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 59 power pilferers in Defence East Division, 40 in Lakhhan Sharif area60 minutes ago