Steps Being Taken To Ensure Healthcare Facilities In Makeen
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The district administration South Waziristan Upper is taking tangible measures to ensure availability of healthcare facilities for inhabitants of the area.
As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Ladha, Muhammad Shadman Safi, paid a visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Makee to review medical facilities and arrangements for patients.
According to the district administration, he checked the attendance of medical staff, availability of medicines besides taking stock of healthcare services being provided to patients.
He also inspected various sections of the health facility and met with the on-duty staff to gather firsthand information.
He directed that full attendance of staff must be ensured, warning that strict action will be taken against absentee employees.
He said it was the priority of the government to provide quality healthcare services to the people and that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated, he added.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanat Zar leading a quiet revolution in women's empowerment7 minutes ago
-
MNS University of Agriculture shines in HEC annual rankings7 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews performance of Family Welfare Assistants7 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers over 45 kg of drugs worth Rs 11.5 mln17 minutes ago
-
Two-member robbers’ gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered17 minutes ago
-
Man involved in illegal currency exchange held17 minutes ago
-
Price magistrates impose fine of Rs 3,066,500 on price act violators27 minutes ago
-
17 more Khwarij terrorists hunted down in North Waziristan: ISPR27 minutes ago
-
7 dead, several injured in South Waziristan blast37 minutes ago
-
Campaigns launched to spread awareness about heatstroke37 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 17 Khawarij in North Waziristan37 minutes ago
-
LUMHS invited house job applications for MBBS Batch 202537 minutes ago