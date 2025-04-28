Open Menu

Steps Being Taken To Ensure Healthcare Facilities In Makeen

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Steps being taken to ensure healthcare facilities in Makeen

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The district administration South Waziristan Upper is taking tangible measures to ensure availability of healthcare facilities for inhabitants of the area.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Ladha, Muhammad Shadman Safi, paid a visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Makee to review medical facilities and arrangements for patients.

According to the district administration, he checked the attendance of medical staff, availability of medicines besides taking stock of healthcare services being provided to patients.

He also inspected various sections of the health facility and met with the on-duty staff to gather firsthand information.

He directed that full attendance of staff must be ensured, warning that strict action will be taken against absentee employees.

He said it was the priority of the government to provide quality healthcare services to the people and that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated, he added.

