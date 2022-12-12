'Steps being taken to ensure provision of medicines in public teaching hospitals'

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has said that steps are being taken to ensure provision of medicines on time in public teaching hospitals.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has said that steps are being taken to ensure provision of medicines on time in public teaching hospitals.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here on Monday which reviewed steps taken to make local purchase of medicines process transparent.

The Secretary said, "We will not let people money to get wasted in the name of local purchase of medicine."He further said that new policy is being introduced with regard to purchase of local medicine for public teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Punjab Information Technology board officers briefed the secretary during the meeting.