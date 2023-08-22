'Steps being taken to ensure quality pesticides to farmers'

The supply of quality pesticides to farmers is the top most priority of the government for which several measures are being taken

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The supply of quality pesticides to farmers is the top most priority of the government for which several measures are being taken.

A crackdown would be launched on the elements involved in manufacturing substandard pesticides, its supply and sale, Dr Amir Rasool, Deputy Director Agriculture Pest Warning said here on Tuesday.

He said that the department of pesticides warning and quality control is ensuring provision of quality pesticides to farmers at every cost.

Meanwhile, the team of divisional task force for agriculture during action in district Chiniot raided Sumera Ahsan Agriculture Center and seized fake pesticides costing about Rs 22 million and registered a case against the accused at city police. The accused was selling fake pesticides by pasting labels of brand companies.

He said that currently, pest scouting is continued on cotton and paddy crops so the surprise checking of pesticide dealers in all markets is imperative and action is being taken against adulteration.