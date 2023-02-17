Steps being taken to ensure supply of fertilisers at fixed price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Additional Secretary Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan has said ensuring the supply of fertilisers to the farmers at fixed rates is the first priority for which all the officers should implement zero tolerance policy and perform their duties without considering any pressure.

He chaired a review meeting regarding the supply of fertilisers at fixed price in Okara district, said a press release issued here.

Officers in their areas continue checking big and small markets and fertiliser dealers, he added.

He said officers should follow the zero tolerance policy against black marketing of fertilisers and continue their work without fear and danger according to the provisions of the proposed law.

He said provincial and Federal governments were also taking measures to solve the problems of supply of fertilisers.

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab said that all the officers should keep a close eye on the track and traceability of fertilisers in their areas and immediate FIR should be registered against any illegal activity. He also directed to display WhatsApp / SMS number 0300-2955539 in all fertilisers and pesticide dealers, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Agriculture Department offices so that the farmers could contact to lodge any complaint.