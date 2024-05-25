Open Menu

Steps Being Taken To Ensure Well Being Of Workers: LWMC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has introduced several initiatives to support the well-being of the company workers during the hot season.

According to the LWMC sources here on Saturday, water coolers and cold water had been arranged for field workers, with over 500 mini dumpers equipped with water coolers for drivers.

These mini dumpers would transport cold water from workshops to workers in the field. CEO emphasised health safety measures, directing the immediate procurement of P-caps and hats for field staff to protect against heat waves.

Facilitation centers had been activated at all workshops for worker convenience, and 3 doctors had been stationed at various workshops to provide first aid in case of medical emergencies.

All possible measures were being taken to ensure worker comfort and plans were underway to construct shower rooms at LWMC workshops, providing a reprieve from the heat. The convenience centers were now operational at the South workshop, Thokar workshop and Children workshop designed to address issues related to salaries and leave.

