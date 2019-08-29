Steps being taken to ensuring 'ease of doing business' by removing hurdles: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was taking concrete steps to "ensure ease of doing business" by removing unnecessary hurdles by changing age-old obsolete system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was taking concrete steps to "ensure ease of doing business" by removing unnecessary hurdles by changing age-old obsolete system.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Energy Umar Ayub and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy and Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, she said that it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the investors and general public from infamous red tape and for this purpose a road map has been prepared.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to provide all facilities to the investors, businessmen and masses to attract foreign investment which would create new job opportunities.