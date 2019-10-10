UrduPoint.com
Steps Being Taken To Eradicate Corruption, Terrorism: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:39 PM

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said solid steps are being taken to eradicate corruption, terrorism, money laundering and illegal occupation of state lands

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said solid steps are being taken to eradicate corruption, terrorism, money laundering and illegal occupation of state lands.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the US Consul General Lahore Ms Catherine Rodriguez at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Political & Economic Chief Mr Barry H Junker, and Political & Economic Specialist Ms. Sadaf Saad of the US Consulate General Lahore were also present.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest between the Punjab government and the United States. Ms Catherine said the Punjab government was doing a commendable job in implementing the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) while providing facilities to visitors at Kartarpur Border and other religious places was a good move.

On this occasion, Raja Bashart said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazar were also paying equal attention on the promotion of religious tourism across the province.

He said new legislation was under consideration to bring about effective accountability system to the police.

He added that the chief minister Punjab had taken strong action on police violence and extra-judicial killings.

Ms Catherine also called the campaign for tree-plantation in view of climate change praiseworthy and said that the US government would continue its cooperation with the central and provincial governments for socio-economic development.

