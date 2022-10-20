Steps being taken to establish new industries, promote 'Made-in-Pakistan' concept: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that a series of steps have been taken by the government to establish new industries, promote the Made in Pakistan concept and enhance employment opportunities in the country.

The Ministry for Industries and Production in a written reply informed the house during question hour that under Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, 30 manufacturers have been issued licenses to start local manufacturing of mobile devices by setting up local facilities.

Green Field Technology is another initiative for both import substitution and export enhancement. Under this scheme, different incentives in terms of taxes and duties are given to the companies by FBR who bring new technologies that can introduce innovative product design and reduction in production cost..

The Engineering Development board is in process of formulating a number of policies to promote local production and export. These include Solar Panel Manufacturing Policy and Agricultural implements Manufacturing Policy.