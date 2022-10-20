UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Establish New Industries, Promote 'Made-in-Pakistan' Concept: NA Informed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Steps being taken to establish new industries, promote 'Made-in-Pakistan' concept: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Thursday that a series of steps have been taken by the government to establish new industries, promote the Made in Pakistan concept and enhance employment opportunities in the country.

The Ministry for Industries and Production in a written reply informed the house during question hour that under Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, 30 manufacturers have been issued licenses to start local manufacturing of mobile devices by setting up local facilities.

Green Field Technology is another initiative for both import substitution and export enhancement. Under this scheme, different incentives in terms of taxes and duties are given to the companies by FBR who bring new technologies that can introduce innovative product design and reduction in production cost..

The Engineering Development board is in process of formulating a number of policies to promote local production and export. These include Solar Panel Manufacturing Policy and Agricultural implements Manufacturing Policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Technology Import Mobile FBR Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

1 hour ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.