Steps Being Taken To Facilitate Farmers: Minister

Wed 06th January 2021 | 10:02 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (R) Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Wednesday said that revolutionary steps have taken in Punjab Revenue Department to facilitate farmers and to enhance revenue collection.

While talking to media persons, he said 115 computerized land record centers and 20 mobile centers have set up while 23 commercial banks have also been given access to digital land record for the facilitation of farmers and an agreement has been signed between Punjab Revenue Department and FBR regarding sharing of data which increased 80 percent income of the department.

He said that during the financial year 2018-19 , Rs 76 billion recovered under agriculture income tax while 140,000 acre land worth Rs 1000 billion has retrieved from the land mafia adding that reforms have introduced in stamp papers license, estamping rules and agriculture tax.

The minister said special counters would be set up in USA, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE embassies to facilitate overseas Pakistanis for getting online documents of their properties .

He said that nine industrial zones will be established over an area of 10 thousand acre land which will bring investment and help to create job opportunities while 16 different projects were also in pipeline.

Provincial minister while replying to a question said that manual record digitization was being done while traditional patwar system would be abolished and soon patwaris be introduced as village officers.

Replying to another question, he said the government has zero tolerance for corruption.

