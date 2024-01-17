Steps being taken to facilitate masses

Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed Wednesday said that we are well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and are taking steps to solve them by using the available resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed Wednesday said that we are well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and are taking steps to solve them by using the available resources.

He expressed these views while taking part in cleaning and plantation campaign at Gulshan Iqbal UC 5.

Dr.

Fawad said that during the campaign “Come together to develop Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town”, including the improvement of parks, especially cleaning, plantation, installation and repair of street lights, spraying of pesticides, and other issues are being resolved. The scope of the campaign will be expanded with each passing day, he added.

He pointed out various issues on which Chairman Dr. Fawad Ahmed assured that he would ensure the solution of all the problems respectively.