Steps Being Taken To Facilitate Masses
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed Wednesday said that we are well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and are taking steps to solve them by using the available resources
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Chairman Gulshan Iqbal Town Dr. Fawad Ahmed Wednesday said that we are well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and are taking steps to solve them by using the available resources.
He expressed these views while taking part in cleaning and plantation campaign at Gulshan Iqbal UC 5.
Dr.
Fawad said that during the campaign “Come together to develop Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town”, including the improvement of parks, especially cleaning, plantation, installation and repair of street lights, spraying of pesticides, and other issues are being resolved. The scope of the campaign will be expanded with each passing day, he added.
He pointed out various issues on which Chairman Dr. Fawad Ahmed assured that he would ensure the solution of all the problems respectively.
Recent Stories
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred
Food Authority continues crackdown on hotels, eateries
Amid continuing Israel's Gaza attacks, UN Chief urges global backing of two-stat ..
PM Kakar appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration w ..
Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov
IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG1 second ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing3 seconds ago
-
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems8 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money4 minutes ago
-
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, violates int’l law, ..4 minutes ago
-
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred5 minutes ago
-
Food Authority continues crackdown on hotels, eateries5 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration with Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov45 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case48 minutes ago
-
Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi48 minutes ago