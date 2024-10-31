Steps Being Taken To Facilitate Patients At Maximum Level In DHQ : DC
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 12:20 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder has said that concrete steps were being taken to improve the facilities and services of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).
He stated this during a visit to review treatment facilities and services in the hospital.
The deputy commissioner said the hospital's administration was bound to provide quality treatment facilities to the people free of cost.
He said the administration must work hard to facilitate the needy people.
Assistant Commissioner, Jhang Imran Rafiq and the Medical Superintendent (MS) were present on the occasion.
The deputy commissioner inspected different departments and wards of the hospital and inquired about the patients.
He also checked the attendance of doctors and paramedics at the hospital.
