Steps being taken to facilitate residents of Cholistan: MD CDA

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to improving the lives of people of Cholistan. In this regard, the Punjab government has launched a special land allotment scheme for the residents of Cholistan to enable them to become economically self-sufficient.

This was stated by Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Managing Director (MD) Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari in a statement.

He said that the CDA had also published public awareness materials, including banners and other content, regarding the land allotment scheme, intending to inform the public about the initiatives taken by the authorities.

He said that the Cholistan Development Authority had formed a special team to eliminate corruption in the land allotment scheme. He appealed to people of Cholistan not to give bribe to any officials or agents regarding the land allotment scheme.