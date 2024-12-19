Steps Being Taken To Facilitate Residents Of Cholistan: MD CDA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to improving the lives of people of Cholistan. In this regard, the Punjab government has launched a special land allotment scheme for the residents of Cholistan to enable them to become economically self-sufficient.
This was stated by Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Managing Director (MD) Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari in a statement.
He said that the CDA had also published public awareness materials, including banners and other content, regarding the land allotment scheme, intending to inform the public about the initiatives taken by the authorities.
He said that the Cholistan Development Authority had formed a special team to eliminate corruption in the land allotment scheme. He appealed to people of Cholistan not to give bribe to any officials or agents regarding the land allotment scheme.
Recent Stories
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registration of plastic businesses with EPA mandatory now1 minute ago
-
Steps being taken to facilitate residents of Cholistan: MD CDA2 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide affordable electricity to people of Sindh: Nasir Shah2 minutes ago
-
Tauqeer Kazmi assumes office as Alhamra ED2 minutes ago
-
IHC halts election tribunal for proceedings in NA-472 minutes ago
-
PU organises training workshop2 minutes ago
-
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case9 minutes ago
-
PSCA gets man arrested for assaulting daughter-in-law11 minutes ago
-
Public-private dialogue held in Abbottabad to empower women entrepreneurs11 minutes ago
-
Pak Rangers Punjab Personnel Muhammad Tanveer succumbed to injuries12 minutes ago
-
Work starting soon on extension of BRT Green Line to Numaish: Secretary Transport12 minutes ago
-
17,738 seminaries,2,249,520 students registered in Madaris :Azam Tarrar12 minutes ago