Steps being taken to facilitate SME sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Karamatullah Chaudhary has said that Regional Tax Office was taking various steps to provide maximum facilities to SME sector especially the exporters and business community.

Addressing a reception hosted by All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) on Thursday, he said that all cases of exporters including refund claims were being redressed within shortest possible time so that they could play an active role in increasing national exports.

Collector Customs Dry Port Muhtarma Saima Aftab listened to the participants and assured them of resolving exporters' problems on priority basis.

Senior Vice Chairman APBUMA Engineer Bilal Jameel, Patron-in-Chief of APBUMA Imran Mehmood, former Central Chairman Arif Ehsan Malik, Executive member Shehzad Hussain, Muhammad Tayyab and Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Muhammad Ahmad were also addressed.

Later, APBUMA shields were also presented to Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Karamatullah Chaudhary and Collector Customs Dry Port Saima Aftab.