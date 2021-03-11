UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken To Facilitate SME Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Steps being taken to facilitate SME sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Karamatullah Chaudhary has said that Regional Tax Office was taking various steps to provide maximum facilities to SME sector especially the exporters and business community.

Addressing a reception hosted by All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) on Thursday, he said that all cases of exporters including refund claims were being redressed within shortest possible time so that they could play an active role in increasing national exports.

Collector Customs Dry Port Muhtarma Saima Aftab listened to the participants and assured them of resolving exporters' problems on priority basis.

Senior Vice Chairman APBUMA Engineer Bilal Jameel, Patron-in-Chief of APBUMA Imran Mehmood, former Central Chairman Arif Ehsan Malik, Executive member Shehzad Hussain, Muhammad Tayyab and Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Muhammad Ahmad were also addressed.

Later, APBUMA shields were also presented to Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Karamatullah Chaudhary and Collector Customs Dry Port Saima Aftab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Textile All

Recent Stories

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

13 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

2 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

2 minutes ago

IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL expresses condolence on Shama Khalid ..

2 minutes ago

EU watchdog reviewing Lilly Covid treatment

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.