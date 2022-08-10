UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Help Flood Victims In Lasbela: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela: DC

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi on Wednesday said on special direction of Chief Minister Balochistan, measures were being taken to help flood victims in respective areas of the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi on Wednesday said on special direction of Chief Minister Balochistan, measures were being taken to help flood victims in respective areas of the district.

He said that medical facilities were being provided to the flood victims on an emergency basis in the supervision of the district administration in collaboration with the Department of Health and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad (PIMS) He also lauded the efforts of the specialist surgeons of PIMS and the health department staff for working day and night with aim to provide healthcare facilities to the patients in the area.

The DC said that a disaster control room was established in the DC office and staff were deployed to monitor the situation under the health plan in DHQ Uthal and RHC Lakhra camp.

He said that epidemic diseases had been controlled by providing timely treatment to patients suffering from malaria and diarrhea diseases, adding that free medicines and medical facilities were being provided to patients.

Terming the impression related to epidemics in the areas as negative propaganda on social media, DC Murad said that the district administration had organized a medical camp for one week with the support of PIMS, adding that spray drive had been started on a war footing against mosquito repellents in the flood-affected urban areas, Gadani, Hub, Uthal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Flood Social Media Lasbela Uthal Hub From

Recent Stories

WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

33 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for further strengthening of trade, ..

Prime Minister for further strengthening of trade, investment ties between Pak-I ..

34 seconds ago
 11th Moharram procession peacefully concludes in H ..

11th Moharram procession peacefully concludes in Havelian

35 seconds ago
 Popovici in spotlight at European Swimming Champio ..

Popovici in spotlight at European Swimming Championships

37 seconds ago
 Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be ..

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be launched soon: Minister

4 minutes ago
 'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to r ..

'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to return to Leipzig

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.