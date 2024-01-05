Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, says Sec LG South

Secretary Local Government South Punjab, Amin Owaisi, said that the provincial government have provided effective funding and reforms for an exemplary cleanliness system in South Punjab including the City of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Secretary Local Government South Punjab, Amin Owaisi, said that the provincial government have provided effective funding and reforms for an exemplary cleanliness system in South Punjab including the City of Saints.

The waste management companies have been provided with full powers and resources in this regard.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Multan Waste Management Company office here on Friday. CEO Shahid Yaqoob gave a detailed briefing on the cleanliness operation.

Secretary LG South further said that legislation was also being made regarding fines and waste collection fees for throwing garbage on roads.

He said that the shortage of machinery and staff was also being met on a priority basis to improve the sanitation system in the city further.

The Punjab government have also decided to increase the jurisdiction of union councils in the public interest, after which the cleanliness situation in the suburban areas of the city will also improve.

Owaisi directed the company administration to implement the merit policy to provide relief to the people and measures to prevent the wastage of resources.

CEO Shahid Yaqoob said that policy has been formulated for revenue generation and agreements would be made with housing colonies and big industrial institutions in the first phase.