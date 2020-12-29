Steps being taken to improve fish farming, boost fish yield: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said the Fisheries department was taking various steps to improve fish farming and boost fish yield.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that in last two year fish farming area had increased from 70,000 acres to 80,000 acres.

He said that due to dedicated efforts of the Fisheries department, fish production had surged to 113,000 metric tonnes.

Syed Sumsam said that 5,000 cage fish were being installed in all natural waters across the province, adding that cage fishing project would help in increasing the fish production up to 6,000 metric tonnes.

He said that subsidy project for prawn culture on 25,000 acres of land was being started. He further said that mobile laboratories project had also been started to timely diagnose diseases of fish. Processing plants and model markets were being established under Fisheries department, he added.

He said the Wildlife department had imposed complete ban on illegal hunting with air gun.

The minister said that four wildlife parks were being converted into geological parks.