Steps Being Taken To Improve Infrastructure Of Dist East: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed Monday said that all possible steps are being taken to improve the infrastructure of district East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed Monday said that all possible steps are being taken to improve the infrastructure of district East.

He expressed these views during an inspection before the construction work of roads in Block 5, 13B Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

He said that he wanted to benefit the people from the development works and ensuring the cooperation of other institutions in this regard, the said work was being done in collaboration with KMC, for which the grateful to Administrator KMC Dr.

Saif-ur-Rehman and his officers.

The DMC East is playing its role for the betterment of District East, wherever any other civic body's cooperation is required, playing every possible role to ensure the solution of the problems by taking it on board.

He said that wherever the development works are being carried out in the District East, he is inspecting the works so that the works can be carried out on time and according to the standards.

