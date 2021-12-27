Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Kohlu: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Qurban Magsi on Monday said measures were being taken to improve law and order situation to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Qurban Magsi on Monday said measures were being taken to improve law and order situation to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He shared these views while chairing the meeting regarding law and order situation at DC Office.

Assistant Commissioner Capt (retd) Chaudhry Owais Afzal, Risaldar Major Headquarters Sher Muhammad Marree, Risaldar Major Garsni, Tambo Mauladad Zarkoon, Tehsildar Mawand, and others officials attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing on law and order situation and security issues in the district.

Addressing the meeting, the DC Quaban Magsi said establishing law and order was essential for development and prosperity in the area saying in this regard, we were using all available resources to ensure protection of life and property of the people and restoration of law and order in the district.

He said that levies officials should play their role to accelerate process of investigation against criminals to arrest them for elimination of crime activities in the areas.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that new levies check posts to be set up in remote areas especially in Kahan, Janat Ali so that the siege against the perpetrators of terrorist activities would be tightened. He assured the officers and men of the force that government resources would be utilized to ensure the provision of all the required resources.