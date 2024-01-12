Open Menu

Steps Being Taken To Improve Law & Order Situation In Ziarat District: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamood-ur Rahman on Friday said that measures were being taken to improve the law and order situation in the Ziarat district

He shared these views while chairing a meeting of Levies Force Officers regarding the law and order situation.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about the law and order situation in the Ziarat district

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Hanif Noorzai, Assistant Commissioner Sanjavi Moeem Baloch and in-charge of police stations.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that the Levies Force has an important role in the elimination of criminal activities in the area.

He said that we would make the Levies Force to modern requirements equip it with modern weapons, and make it an exemplary force.

