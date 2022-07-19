Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Administrator East

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Tuesday said that all possible steps are being taken to equip the medical centers of East with the best facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh Tuesday said that all possible steps are being taken to equip the medical centers of East with the best facilities.

The budgetary allocations in this regard have also been made.

He expressed these views while inspecting the medicines supplying to the medical centers along with the officials concerned.

He further said that they are busy trying to provide more treatment facilities to the poor and middle class.

He expressed pleasure that some of Medical centers in the East are better in providing facilities and said that the medical centers under the leadership of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zaratash Parveen.