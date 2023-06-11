UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Improve Performance Of Govt Agri Farms: Secy Agri

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Sunday said that several practical measures were being taken to improve the performance of government agricultural farms and also sought suggestions from the officers concerned for the implementation of these practical measures for improvement.

While addressing a gathering of local farmers at Government Experimental Farm, Bumaywala, Mian Channu of Khanewal here.

He said that the latest technology would be used in field trials of gardens and crops to meet international standards. He said that required funds and resources would also be provided for obtaining the latest technology and using it.

On this occasion, he instructed the concerned officers to make regular visits to the field trials on the farms to provide guidance on scientifically based care at different stages of the orchards and crops. He said that avocado is very a valuable and fruitful plant whose trials should be planted in this area and in case of success, a nursery should be prepared to provide it to the farmers.

"Farmers should also be guided about the methods of planting new orchards of different fruits" he added.

Secretary Agriculture directed officers concerned to prepare high-quality plants of different fruits and provide to the farmers. He said that farmers should be shown practical demonstrations about the use of modern technology so that they could get better and more profit from the implementation of such factors in their gardens.

He said that the current year has been declared as the year of cotton by the provincial government under which more than 45 lakh acres have been brought under cotton cultivation after 10 years due to special instructions of the provincial government and the officers of the agriculture department.

He said that keeping in view the important phase of cotton management, services of 2,000 interns have been hired from agricultural universities in addition to the local experts of the agriculture department so that they could reach the fields and guide the farmers.

On this occasion, Director Farms Training and Adaptive Research Ashiq Hussain Sanghi informed the participants about the aims and objectives of Bumaywala Agricultural Farm.

