Steps being taken to improve professional capabilities of policemen: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Dev said on Tuesday the best possible measures were being taken to improve the professional capabilities of police officials.

The second phase of written screening test to assess the qualifications of upper subordinates officers from the rank of assistant sub inspectors to Inspectors of Lahore Police at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh had been completed successfully, he added.

Fayyaz Ahmed Dev visited the examination centre of the candidates at District Police Lines and inspected the examination process.

SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chouhan, SP Headquarters Dr.

Asad Ijaz Malhi, DSP Rehan Jamal and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The CCPO talked with the candidates participating in the screening test and expressed his good wishes for their success.

SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar briefed the CCPO Lahore about various stages of the screening test.

A total of 1482 police officers from ASI to Inspectors rank of three divisions of Lahore Police have been participating in the screening test including IqbalTown, Saddar and City Division, AVLS, CIA, Legal Branch, MT Staff, SecurityDivision and Investigation.