Steps Being Taken To Improve Road Network: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 05:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation, East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Wednesday said steps were being taken to improve the road network.

He made these remarks while inspecting the road paving work around Amir Khosro Road, Union Council 12 and Kidney Hill Park here on Wednesday, said a statement issued here.

Superintendent Engineer B&R, Salman Memon, Executive Engineer Iqbal Mallah and other officials concerned were also present.

Rehmatullah Sheikh said the situation would be improved in the current financial year and directed the officers to personally inspect the development works as well as the materials being used in the development works.

