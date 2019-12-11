Steps being taken to increase per acre wheat yield: Minister

(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood said on Wednesday that a programme to increase per acre wheat yield had been started as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood said on Wednesday that a programme to increase per acre wheat yield had been started as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab

He disclosed this while addressing a seminar organized by Punjab Agriculture (Extension) in Sheikhupura, says a press release.

Agriculture Lahore Division Director Sher Muhammad said the farmers must follow the guidelines of agriculture department to increase per acre yield of wheat.

He further said the growers should contact agriculture department field officers incase of any queries.

Experts said there was a capacity to increase per acre wheat yield, adding the use of best seed, proper preparing of land, removal of weeds and appropriate use of fertilizers were vital to achieve bumper crop.

It is pertinent to mention here that under national programme to increase per acre wheat production certified seeds, agricultural machinery and other inputs were being provided to farmers on subsidy.