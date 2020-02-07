UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken To Introduce Affordable Electricity Rates For Consumers: Minister For Energy, Umer Ayub Khan

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:45 PM

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electricity rates for consumers: Minister for Energy, Umer Ayub Khan

Minister for Energy, Umer Ayub Khan on Friday said that present government was taking all possible measures to introduce affordable electricity rates for the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy, Umer Ayub Khan on Friday said that present government was taking all possible measures to introduce affordable electricity rates for the consumers.

Installing new power plants would bring the energy rates down, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

The last governments had made costly agreements with power generating companies, due to which, the people had to face trouble, he stated.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the energy department, he said that we had recovered 112 billion rupees after controlling electricity theft in the country.

In reply to a question, the minister said the government had to bear extra burden of Rs.350 billion, by using imported coal for producing electricity.

He said that renewal energy projects would be launched to bring affordable rates in the power sector.

To another question, Umer Ayub said that last governments did not increase the tariff rate for about two years. It was the responsibility of the previous regimes to balance the energy rates as per the market level, he added.

A new energy policy would be formulated to balance the system in the electricity sector, he revealed.

Related Topics

Electricity Market All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

40 seconds ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

2 minutes ago

Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secrets

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA)

2 minutes ago

Wind power plant of 200 MW to be installed in Sind ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrests motorbike ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.