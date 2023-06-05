UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Make Anti-polio Drive As Successful: DC Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahk Baloch on Monday said that measures were being taken on an emergency basis to make the anti-polio campaign a success and to make access to immunization drops possible for all children

The recent anti-polio campaign is important because thousands of people have come to Quetta from other areas due to the summer, which will have to show seriousness about the spread of the virus and children, he mentioned.

He expressed these views while inaugurating anti-polio campaign and the monitoring of the teams.

On this occasion, he learned from the teams about the objectives, problems and other issues of polio immunization.

He said that all the necessary arrangements for the anti-polio campaign have been completed saying that fool proof security preparations were being provided to the polio vaccination teams.

He said that paying special attention to Ehsaas (sensitive) Union Councils, teams should be monitored and vaccinations given to children, as well as police patrolling, internal and external route to be effectively examined.

He said that steps needed to be taken on an emergency basis to make parents and society aware of their responsibilities for the complete eradication of polio.

