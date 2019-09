Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Pakistan Railways (PR) Sukkur, Abid Qamar Shaikh has said that Pakistan Railways was taking concrete steps to make the organization profitable

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Pakistan Railways (PR) Sukkur , Abid Qamar Shaikh has said that Pakistan Railways was taking concrete steps to make the organization profitable.

Speaking in a meeting with a workers welfare organization at his office here on Monday, he said that the government was fully supporting Pakistan Railways.