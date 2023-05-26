Steps being taken to pay pension to ex-staffers of KMC: Administrator Karachi

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Friday said steps are being taken to provide immediate payment of pension to the retired officers and other staff of KMC and in this context leave encashment, pension fixation and retirement orders should be approved simultaneously and other facilities should be provided

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Friday said steps are being taken to provide immediate payment of pension to the retired officers and other staff of KMC and in this context leave encashment, pension fixation and retirement orders should be approved simultaneously and other facilities should be provided.

In this regard, the HRM department is coordinating with the focal persons of all the departments, so that the retired employees do not face any problem.

He said this while reviewing the work started under the HRM department regarding the timely processing of cases of retired employees and providing them with facilities on the occasion of retirement, said a statement.

The Administrator Karachi said that the department of Internal Audit, Government Audit, Pension and Welfare department and Payroll department have also been directed to provide all possible support in this regard.

In all the departments of KMC, the concerned officers dealing with the retirement of employees should be in full contact with the HRM department and all the required documents and records should be provided so that the process can be completed without delay.

Meanwhile, under the direction of Administrator Karachi Dr.

Syed Saifur Rehman, Director of Retirement Affairs of HRM Department, Muhammad Fakhruddin, under the supervision of Senior Director HRM Jameel Farooqui, held a meeting with focal persons dealing with retirement issues from various departments of KM to facilitate the retirement of employee of KMC.

He said that according to the notification of the Sindh government, the file of the concerned employee can be processed six months before retirement and leave encashment, pension, fixation and retirement orders should be approved simultaneously from the HRM department, every possible effort should be made that the no gape should come between employee's salary and pension and the stove of their house should be kept burning, on this occasion the relevant officers of Internal Audit Department, Government Audit, Pension and Welfare and Payroll Department were also present.

He said that Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman and Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain have given clear instructions that maximum facilities should be provided to the retired employee and their official matters should not be delayed or kept pending, all focal persons should Cooperate in this regard so that hundred percent implementation of the instructions of Administrator Karachi can be ensured.