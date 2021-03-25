UrduPoint.com
Steps Being Taken To Prevent Third Wave Of COVID-19 : DC Sherani Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal said that measures were being taken to prevent the third wave of coronavirus and it was very dangerous which is spreading rapidly.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review taken steps for the prevention of the deadly virus and the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner ,other officials and scholars.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, he said that our first attempt is to take steps to control the re-emergence of this dangerous virus.

He said that there was a need for all concerned agencies and all schools of thought to play their active role in order to tackle the COVID-19 in an efficient manner saying that religious scholars play their due role to ensure the implementation of the SOPs given by the government to the people.

Public from frustration and fear as well as stopping the spread of the environment of degradation should not be allowed to extend and precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the virus, he concluded.

