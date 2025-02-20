Open Menu

Steps Being Taken To Prevent Traffic Accidents: Commissioner Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has said that all possible measures are being taken to prevent traffic accidents, ensure smooth traffic flow, remove encroachments, and control profiteering in Karachi

He was addressing members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) as a chief at the Office of KCCI.

KCCI President, Javed Bilwani, presented proposals to the Commissioner for resolving issues related to traffic accidents, encroachments, and profiteering.

The Commissioner announced the establishment of a liaison committee to strengthen communication between traders and officials of district administrations at the district level. This committee will comprise district-level officers and representatives of market associations.

Regarding price control during Ramadan, the Commissioner assured that prices of essential commodities would be fixed, and action would be taken against those who violate these prices.

A complaint cell will be established at the KCCI to receive complaints from consumers and take action against profiteers.

The Commissioner also announced that deputy commissioners would work with traders and market associations to remove encroachments and take action against those who obstruct footpaths.

The KCCI president and members offered their support to the administration in its efforts to remove encroachments and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Other issues discussed included the installation of traffic signals at busy intersections, repair of damaged roads, and removal of professional beggars from city roads.

The Commissioner stated that heavy traffic, including dumpers, is banned from entering the city during daytime, and alternative routes have been designated for them.

Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi Khaskheli, attended the meeting at KCCI office while other deputy commissioners participated in the meeting via video link, they listened to the issues raised by KCCI members, and assured them of resolving these issues.

More Stories From Pakistan