Open Menu

Steps Being Taken To Promote Cultural Activities: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Steps being taken to promote cultural activities: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Under the auspices of the divisional administration, steps are being taken to promote cultural activities in the division.

In this regard, ‘Punjab Cultural Festival’ was organized at Sandal College here on Monday. Commissioner Maryam Khan was chief guest.

The Commissioner said that the aim of celebrating the Punjabi Culture Day is to highlight cultural activities especially among the youth. She also appreciated the efforts of the students for setting up beautiful stalls in connection with the day.

He said that Faisalabad is the pioneer of a unique culture due to its civilization. She further said that the divisional administration will continue to support the promotion of cultural activities.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

6 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

7 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

7 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

8 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

8 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

9 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

9 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan