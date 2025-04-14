Steps Being Taken To Promote Cultural Activities: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Under the auspices of the divisional administration, steps are being taken to promote cultural activities in the division.
In this regard, ‘Punjab Cultural Festival’ was organized at Sandal College here on Monday. Commissioner Maryam Khan was chief guest.
The Commissioner said that the aim of celebrating the Punjabi Culture Day is to highlight cultural activities especially among the youth. She also appreciated the efforts of the students for setting up beautiful stalls in connection with the day.
He said that Faisalabad is the pioneer of a unique culture due to its civilization. She further said that the divisional administration will continue to support the promotion of cultural activities.
