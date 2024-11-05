Steps Being Taken To Promote, Develop Livestock Sector: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that result oriented steps were being taken for development and promotion of livestock sector.
He said this during a visit to Government Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm Harichand District Charsadda.
Members of Provincial Assembly Arshad Khan Umarzai, Akhtar Khan Advocate and Sultan Room Khan were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, provincial minister stressed to facilitate people associated with sale of milk and dairy farm owners.
He was also briefed about aims, objectives, performance and other issues of Government Cattle Breeding and Dairy
Farm.
He also inspected various sections of the breeding center including laboratories, semen production unit and cattle feed area.
