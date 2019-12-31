UrduPoint.com
Steps Being Taken To Promote Furniture Industry: Mian Aslam

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:28 PM

Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said steps were being taken to promote furniture industry and resolve problems being faced by the sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said steps were being taken to promote furniture industry and resolve problems being faced by the sector.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of traders related to furniture industry.

Issues regarding giving status of furniture city to Chiniot, establishment of timber market in the city and problems being faced by the industry were discussed in the meeting.

He directed the Industry department to submit recommendations in this regard.

The minister said there was a vast scope to extend furniture industry in the province as a furniture city on 200 acres land was being setup in Faisalabad Industrial Estate.

He said it was the top priority of the government to bring new investment and create new job opportunities. Cottage industry of the province would also be revived in three phases, while in first phase, the industry would be revived in 12 districts, he added.

Additional Secretary Industry Arshad Zaidi and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Prof Adnan Faisal, Chairman APPI Punjab, Mian Shafiq Advocate, President, Furniture Association Chiniot, Mehr Haider Ali and others were included in the delegation.

