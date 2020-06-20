UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken To Promote High Value Agriculture: Nauman Langrial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:34 PM

Steps being taken to promote high value agriculture: Nauman Langrial

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that various steps were being taken to promote high value agriculture in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that various steps were being taken to promote high value agriculture in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday he said this while talking to media in Sargodha.

He said, "Prosperous farmer is the main focus of the policies of the incumbent government." He said that all resources were being utilized to boost kinnow production.

Citrus fruit gardens were established on more than 400,000 acres of land in the province, he added.

He said that these gardens produce citrus fruit yield up to about 2.1 million tonnes annually.

Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said, "Still there is room to increase citrus fruit production for which government is providing resources for ongoing research in this regard." Agriculture minister said that this year more than 2276000 metric tonnes kinnow production was expected.

Farmer friendly initiatives by the government were helping to increase research and investment in agriculture sector, he added.

He said, "Demand of our agricultural commodities is increasing in national and international market." He further said that for the development of agriculture sector, incumbent government had allocated more than Rs 10 billion in financial year 2020-21.

Minister said that implementation on various projects worth Rs 300 billion was also ongoing for the growth of the sector and prosperity of farmers.

Government had also given approval of agricultural package of Rs 56.6 billion which would help farmers in reducing cost of production of crops, he added.

He said that agriculture scientists through their research should continue focusing on improving the standard of citrus which he added would definitely help in fetching forex.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sargodha Market Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

5 minutes ago

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

37 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

50 minutes ago

Great Mosque of al-Nuri, The Church of Our Lady of ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes IAEA&#039;s adoption of draft resolut ..

2 hours ago

Father of four children commits suicide

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.