Steps being taken to promote tourism: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Tourism Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti has said that Bahawalpur and Chakwal were being introduced as winter tourist destination.

He said this while addressing a concluding ceremony of 4th Thal Desert Rally on Sunday, said a handout issued here.

The minister said that this event helped in highlighting the culture and traditions of the area.

Rai Taimoor Bhatti said," District administration of Muzaffargarh and tourism staff deserve appreciation for making best arrangements in this regard.

" He said that holding of cultural festival along with the rally helped in enhancing the interest of he tourists.

The minister said that Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) was making all-out efforts for successfully holding Cholistan Jeep Rally.

He hoped that a record number of tourists would participate in upcoming Cholistan Jeep Rally.

Special steps were being taken for the promotion of tourism in the province, he maintained.

The minister also distributed prizes among the winners of the rally.